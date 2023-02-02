Joshua Malina To Join Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’ On Broadway

EXCLUSIVE: The West Wing star Joshua Malina will join the hit Broadway show, Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, taking over the central role of patriarch and businessman Hermann from David Krumholtz, who is among the original cast members set to depart next month.

Krumholtz, Arty Froushan, Caissie Levy and Tedra Millan will play their final performances on Sunday, March 12. All were among the original cast when the acclaimed play opened last October. Leopoldstadt is scheduled to run through July 2 at the Longacre Theatre.

Malina plays his first performance on Tuesday, March 14. Taking over for Froushan in the role of Fitz will be Dave Register (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), while Cody Braverman joins the cast as Young Leo. Current company member Jesse Aaronson will take on the role of Leo (also currently played by Froushan) in addition to his current role as Aaron. Understudies Charlotte Graham replaces Millan as Nellie, and Sarah Killough for Levy in the role of Eva.

Though best known for his breakthrough role on The West Wing, Malina’s credits also include In Plain Sight, The Big Bang Theory, and Inventing Anna, among others.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt spans fifty years of time over two hours as it follows one extended family through the events of the 20th Century. Patrick Marber directs.

The new castings were announced by producers Sonia Friedman Productions and Roy Furman.