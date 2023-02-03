Producer/Manager Josh Kesselman Joins Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Josh Kesselman is joining Sugar23 as a producer and manager in the company’s expanding management division.

“Coming to Sugar23 is a dream come true. Michael and I have been talking about working together for years and what better time than in the year 2023! Could not be more excited to be working with all of my new colleagues. The energy and growth at this company is second to none!” said Kesselman.

Prior to Sugar23, Kesselman spent the last decade at Thruline Entertainment. His most recent projects include the Emmy-winning television series The Great and the documentary Obey Giant for Hulu, the docuseries Medal of Honor for Netflix, Dean Craig’s comedy The Estate starring Toni Collette, Anna Faris, and David Duchovny, and A Little White Lie with Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson. Upcoming projects include the crime thriller Devil’s Peak starring Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright, and Hopper Penn, Nick Cassavetes’ YA romance Marked Men, and the AMC drama series Parish starring Giancarlo Esposito.

Clients making the transition with Kesselman include: Giancarlo Esposito, Tony McNamara, Dean Craig, Owen King, Matt Wheeler, Emma Freeman, Ben Young , Zak Hilditch, Daniel Pipski, Robert Knott and many others who will be co-represented with Thruline.

“Josh’s exquisite taste and track record speak for itself, and we’re excited to welcome him to the fold to lead our literary management group,” said Sugar and Wechter.