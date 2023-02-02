Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Lucy Liu To Star In Black List Script ‘Nobody Nothing Nowhere’ For ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’ Producers – EFM Hot Package

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) and Emmy nominee Lucy Liu (Shazam: Fury of the Gods) are attached to lead the high-concept comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere, which The Exchange is launching for sales at the upcoming European Film Market.

Filming is slated for summer 2023 on the project, which is “the story of Ruth, one of the Non-People, human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person that actually exists on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, Ruth is ready to demand a life of her own.”

A 2018 Black List and Sundance Screenwriter Labs script written and to be directed by Rachel Wolther and Alex H. Fischer, pic is being produced by veteran producers Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald of the Department of Motion Pictures, Allison Rose Carter, Spencer, Gordon-Levitt and Liu.

Christina Campagnola under a banner to be announced, Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Blair Ward and Anders Erden of Orogen Entertainment are serving as executive producers.

CAA Media Finance and WME Independent are handling domestic.

Fischer’s previous work includes Sundance 2020 movie Save Yourselves!; Penn and Gottwald produced critical hit and four-time Oscar nominee Beasts of the Southern Wild and their banner produced 2017 Sundance and Cannes Directors’ Fortnight pic Patti Cake$. Carter’s credits as co-producer and line producer include Everything Everywhere All at Once and American Honey, respectively.

Multiple Oscar nominee Spencer said: “Nobody Nothing Nowhere is a wholly original feature film that presents a world and its characters in an entirely unique way. Having the opportunity to work with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu is a dream come true! It is always a priority for me, and my partners at Orit Entertainment, to produce projects that entertain and bring the light, hope and promise audiences are craving. I am excited to be part of such an inventive and thoughtful project.”

“Not only is Nobody Nothing Nowhere a strong commercial project with a hilarious script, but the film also subtly tackles social issues in a mind-boggling cinematic universe. We are incredibly proud to represent this project at a market and play a part in bringing it to audiences around the world,” said McCormick of The Exchange.

The Exchange EFM lineup also includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Guy Pearce’s Neponset Circle, Olivia Munn’s Replay, Kathy Bates’ Thelma, and Zoe Saldana and Garrett Hedlund’s The Absence of Eden.

Spencer is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Gordon-Levitt by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Liu by Framework Entertainment, CAA, The Artist Partnership and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.