Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón Signs With John Pollak & Wilmer Valderrama’s Allied Management Group

EXCLUSIVE: Media mogul Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón is looking to ramp up his interests in the U.S. after signing with Allied Management Group, the company founded by former NBCU exec John Pollak and actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Bastón, who spent three decades at Mexican media giant Televisa, has signed with the company through its partnership with Monica Gil and Carolina Aymerich’s CRE84U.

The aim is to grow Bastón and his Elefantec Global studio’s business in the English-language market in the U.S.

Elefantec Global, which is based in Los Angeles, Bogota and Mexico City and has relationships throughout Latin America and the U.S., is behind projects such as Miguel Bose biopic Bose and limited series La Rebelion and has a partnership with Fox-owned MarVista Entertainment.

It comes as U.S. buyers look to grow their Latino-infused content.

Bastón said, “Our mission is to create cultural relevant content not only for the global Latino audience but also for worldwide audiences and we are convinced that our alliance with John, Wilmer and Monica is a crucial element to reach this audience in the US market.”

“Pepe is a generational talent that is behind some of the most impactful and successful titles in Latin American history,” added Pollak and Valderrama. “The opportunity to now work alongside him and the team at Elefantec is not only a thrill, but a necessity to ensure authentic Latino influenced stories reach the U.S audiences that are eager for them.”