Searchlight Pictures Muscling Deal For Elijah Bynum’s ‘Magazine Dreams,’ Sundance Pic With Tour De Force Jonathan Majors Performance

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures is closing a deal for Magazine Dreams, the Elijah Bynum scripted and directed drama that stars Jonathan Majors as a troubled amateur bodybuilder willing to go to any lengths to be noticed. Sources said that Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO were also in the mix. Will apprise of release plans when deal becomes official.

Majors is about to get a major star escalation playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that leads into the next Avengers, and squares off against Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

His performance as Killian Maddox in Magazine Dreams really shows his full range and the acting chops honed at Yale and in turns that have included Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Franciso, The Harder They Fall, and most recently Devotion. His commitment in Magazine Dreams goes well beyond the 6000+ daily calories and endless workouts that got his bench press up to 340 pounds, to convincingly play an amateur bodybuilder. What is most impressive is how Majors inhabited the soul of a troubled and socially awkward young man who is so hellbent on coming out of his hell and succeeding that he has ravaged his liver with steroids and created combustible anger issues for himself. As things continue to go wrong for him, Maddox progressively heads into the darkest places during his trip down the rabbit hole, but almost never loses the audience’s hope that he will somehow pull out of the nosedive.

Jonathan Majors in ‘Magazine Dreams,’ ‘Creed III’ and as Batak in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Netflix/Marvel

The film premiered January 20 at Eccles in the U.S Dramatic Competition category, but its dark turns meant that it was going to take some time for a distribution deal to get done. Weighing heavily in its favor is an awards caliber performance by Majors, something Searchlight nurtures with the best of them.

Elijah Bynum attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Magazine Dreams” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/2023 Getty Images)

Pic is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Simon Horsman and Jeffrey Soros, with Majors exec producer. He stars with Haley Bennett, Harrison Page, Taylour Paige, Michael O’Hearn, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The film also announces a new and compelling voice in Bynum, who is repped by CAA and Kaplan/Perrone, while Majors is WME and Entertainment 360.

Deal was brokered by CAA.