Jonas Brothers Coming To Broadway: Kevin, Nick & Joe Announce Five-Show Stand

The Jonas Brothers have announced a five-show, limited engagement run at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre next month.

Starting March 14 and running through March 18, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will play five consecutive nights at the Marquis. Jonas Brothers On Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights will feature the three brothers performing a different album each night along with greatest hits. The poster indicates that March 14 will feature Jonas Brothers, March 15 A Little Bit Longer, March 16 Lines, Vines and Trying Times, March 17 Happiness Begins and March 18 The Album.

In separate tweets today, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas wrote, “Your boys are back in town. We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 140-18! Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss theses shows.”

The brief Broadway residency coincides with the upcoming release of the group’s new record The Album, out May 5 via Republic Records. The Jonas Brothers recently announced a 60-70 date tour across the United States starting in August.

At their Saturday night show (Feb. 18), the band also shared the news onstage that they’re set to embark on a run of 60 to 70 dates across the U.S. starting in August. The whole tour will naturally be in support of The Album, which will be released May 5 via Republic Records.

The first single from the album, titled “Wings,” is being released today.

According to Ticketmaster, the Broadway engagement will utilize the ticket-seller’s Verified Fan registration process in an attempt to “filter out buyers looking to resell tickets.” Registration begins today and closes Sunday, February 26 at 11:59pm ET. Once registered, users will receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next.

“Registration does not guarantee tickets,” Ticketmaster writers. “We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. Receiving a code doesn’t guarantee tickets. During the Verified Fan Onsale tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.”

The Marquis most recently housed the musical Beetlejuice, which closed Jan. 8. Once Upon a One More Time, the Britney Spears jukebox musical built around retellings of classic fairy tales, begins previews at the Marquis on May 13, with an opening night on June 22.