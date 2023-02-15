‘Joker: Folie À Deux’: First Look Of Lady Gaga In Character With Joaquin Phoenix

Director Todd Phillips unveiled the first look at Lady Gaga in character for the film Joker: Folie à deux.

“Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips captioned the image on Instagram.

In the photo, Gaga is pictured in a scene with Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker. Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn in the sequel, part of DC Elseworlds franchise.

The Joker sequel directed by Phillips is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024. Cast of the film includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

Margot Robbie, who has portrayed the villainous character Harley Quinn in movies like The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, sent Gaga good vibes taking on the iconic role.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in October 2022.

Robbie added, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie à deux is not part of the DC Universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are constructing and lives in its own timeline. Safran said this film will be “labeled clearly as DC Elseworlds, just like the comics do.”

The 2019 film Joker was a box office success with over $1 billion at the global box office. Phoenix went on to receive an Oscar for his portrayal of the DC villain Arthur Fleck.