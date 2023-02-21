JoJo Siwa Inks Deal With Pure Imagination Studios To Develop Animated Kids Series Based On XOMG Pop! All-Girl Pop Group

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Siwa is getting into business with Pure Imagination Studios. They’ve entered into a deal under which Pure Imagination will develop film and television projects based on XOMG Pop!, the all-girl pop group hand picked by JoJo and her mother, entrepreneur and business partner Jessalynn Siwa.

Their first project is an animated children’s series “that will follow the six-person group as they tour the known and the unknown universe in a magical, mysterious tour bus to play songs that celebrate that girls can be whatever they want to be and there’s no right way to be a girl,” according to the official description.

The studio will kick off the development with animated content that will launch on Tik-Tok as the full-blown series is in development.

JoJo Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa

The deal was brokered in conjunction with Thomas Global Media, LLC. who will serve as Co-Producers on the content. Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa will serve as executive producers.

“The best animated shows are timeless and can be watched over and over by multiple generations and transcend audience viewing behaviors. In addition to working with producing partners to build out our slate of scripted and animated content, we are ramping up our own IP library by teaming with established talent and creators who have a unique, authentic voice and something relevant to say to make something distinctive that will drive important conversations and resonate in an entertaining way,” said Joshua Wexler, co-founder of Pure Imagination. “This partnership will be a key part of building that strategy and an example of what it means to be a Pure Imagination Studios original.”

XOMG Pop! debuted in 2022 on JoJo and Jessalyn’s reality television series Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock. The group joined JoJo on her international arena tour and received a four-judge standing ovation on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Pop’s first single “Candy Hearts” debuted at #17 on the iTunes charts.