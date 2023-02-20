John Malkovich Discusses Missing ‘Seneca’ Co-Star Julian Sands: ‘It’s A Very Sad Event’

Actor John Malkovich is in Berlin to debut his latest pic Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes, and during a press conference Monday, he spoke to reporters about his relationship with his co-star, Julian Sands, who has been missing since January.

“Julian and I were very, very close,” Malkovich told reporters in Berlin.

“I’m a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well. I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields. It’s a very sad event.”

Sands was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return from a hiking expedition in California. Several searches by public and private parties have already been carried out. The actor is also an experienced hiker.

John Malkovich, Julian Sands, ‘The Killing Fields’ (1984) Everett Collection

Sands is known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, and Leaving Las Vegas. On TV, he has appeared in 24, Smallville, and Banshee.

Last week, the county sheriff’s department in Southern California gave an update, telling the press that law enforcement “remains hopeful” in the search for the actor, but they know “the outcome may not be what we would like.”

“Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger, and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Malkovich and Sands co-star in Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes, which debuts in Berlin tonight. The pic follows the influential Roman philosopher Seneca and his deadly fall from grace with mentee and benefactor Emperor Nero, who falsely accuses him of being involved in an assassination plot.

It is the latest in a long line of roles for Malkovich interpreting real-life, controversial historical figures, from Casanova to the Duke of Wellington and Gustav Klimt.

Discussing his interest in the pic, Malkovich said he had been a fan of Schwentke’s previous work on films such as 2017’s The Captain and had “greatly admired” the screenplay for Seneca when he received an early draft.

“It was a very entertaining film to be a part of,” he said.

Tom Xander, Geraldine Chaplin, Louis Hofmann, and Lilith Stangenberg also star in the pic from German director Robert Schwentke. Additional credits include cinematography by Benoît Debie, editing by Michał Czarnecki, and music by Martin Todsharow. The production also marks Schwentke’s 12th feature.

Seneca world premieres in Berlin tonight as a Berlinale Special Gala and Weltkino Film distribution is due to release the film in Germany on March 23.

The feature is produced by Filmgalerie 451 in co-production with Gretchenfilm, Kasbah Films, and ZDF/ARTE.