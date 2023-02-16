John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For Treatment Of Clinical Depression

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who won one of last year’s most contested Senate races, has checked himself into a hospital for treatment of clinical depression.

His chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement that Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday evening. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Jentleson said.

He said that Fetterman was evaluated by Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, who recommended inpatient care.

“After examining John, the doctors of Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself,” Jentleson said.

Fetterman was hospitalized last week at George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic event. Doctors then conducted tests to see whether he suffered any kind of stroke, but there was no evidence of that, a spokesman said. Fetterman suffered a stroke last year in the midst of the Senate campaign and, while he has been recovering, his speech has been affected. He won the race over Republican Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, allowing Democrats to gain a Senate seat.