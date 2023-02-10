Joe Lycett To Helm Channel 4 Live Show; Constantin Film Development Names Co-President; Warp Films Hire – Global Briefs

Joe Lycett To Helm Channel 4 Live Show

Joe Lycett has been handed a five-part live show on Channel 4. The network favorite and comedian will helm The Joe Lycett Live Show during which he will broadcast from his Birmingham hometown with a live audience, celebrity guests and local legends. He presented live one-off Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party for the network last year and has already achieved success with the Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back consumer affairs show. “This has been a dream of mine for many years and I look forward to some (controlled) late night chaos,” he added. Lycett is having quite the year, having generated global headlines for a stunt in which he pretended to burn £10,000 ($12,100) in protest at David Beckham’s ambassadorial role with Qatar.

Pamela L. Kunath Named Co-President of Constantin Film Development

Pamela L. Kunath has been named Co-President at Constantin Film Development. She begins her role on March 1 alongside Co-President Robert Kulzer. Kunath will report directly to Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film. She arrives at Constantin from United Artists (UAR), where she served as the studio’s Chief Operating Officer. During her time at UAR, Kunath supported the studio through the release of films including Licorice Pizza, Creed, and Till. She also had a stint at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she was Executive Vice President of Business Affairs.

‘The Virtues’ Producer Warp Signs Big Light Creative Boss

The Virtues producer Warp Films has signed Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light’s Creative Director. Emily Feller joins from the Medici producer in the newly-created Chief Creative Officer role. Working closely with joint CEOs Mark Herbert and Peter Carlton from the end of this month, she will focus on the development slate and building Warp’s brand internationally. The company, which is part of the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund, has made a name for itself in the TV and film world with a string of hard-hitting projects include Stephen Graham-starrer The Virtues, the movie version of Everybody Loves Jamie and Sky’s Little Birds. “Warp Films channel creative freedom, which I can’t wait to tap into,” said Feller. “Mark and Peter have built an incredible company, known for its compelling drama and storytelling, and I’m passionately focused on helping to drive this ambitious growth forward.” At Big Light, Feller was EP on two seasons of Rai/Netflix’s Medici, Sky’s Devils and Amazon Prime Video’s Leonardo.