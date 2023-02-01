DOJ Search Of Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach Home Turns Up No Classified Documents, Attorney Says

A Justice Department search of Joe Biden’s Reboboth Beach home did not turn up any documents with classified markings, according to the president’s personal attorney.

The search on Wednesday was conducted “in coordination and cooperation” with Biden’s legal team, attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement. The search lasted from 8:30 AM ET to noon.

While no documents with the classified markings were found, the DOJ “took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate” to Biden’s time as vice president, Bauer said.

Last month, the DOJ seized six items with classified markings from Biden’s Wilmington residence after a search there. Some of the documents were from his time in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president. That search, too, was done in cooperation with the DOJ.

Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned a special counsel to look into the handling of material with classified markings that were found by Biden’s representatives at the Penn Biden Center and later in a garage and adjacent room at the Wilmington residence. After the first discovery of documents at the Penn Biden Center in November, the FBI also conducted a search there later in the month, according to reports from CNN and other outlets.

A special counsel also is investigating former President Donald Trump’s possession of material marked classified. But the circumstances of that case are different in that, after months of wrangling with Trump’s legal team, the FBI raided his Mar-A-Lago residence on suspicion that materials were being withheld, along with evidence of obstruction.