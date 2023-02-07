Joe Barton & Michael Bay Bounty Hunter Drama In Works At Amazon From A+E Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing an action drama series from film and TV writer Joe Barton and director-producer Michael Bay. The project hails from A+E Studios, in association with Range Studios, and Amazon Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created and written by Barton and to be directed by Bay, the untiled project centers on an American bounty hunter working South of the border who finds himself in a desperate fight for survival when the man he’s been chasing down lands them both in trouble with the Mexican cartel.

“I was inspired about 5 years ago hanging out down in Costa Rica, with a former US Federal Agent, who surfs every day, living the good life,” Bay said about the project’s origins. “He supports his fun, relaxed lifestyle in Costa Rica by tracking down ‘Bad Gringos’ hiding out down in South America.”

Barton executive produces with Bay and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes, Range Media Partners and Wise Entertainment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Michael Bay and Amazon to bring this thrilling and action-filled show to the screen,” Barton said.

This is one of two projects set in the world of “gringo hunters” to hit the streaming marketplace in the past couple of months and has been in the works at Amazon for awhile. It has been moving on parallel tracks with a thriller drama Imagine Television is developing for Netflix based on The Washington Post story “A U.S. murder suspect fled to Mexico. The Gringo Hunters were waiting,” by Kevin Sieff.

Barton, a BAFTA-nominated writer and showrunner, is known for creating and executive producing BBC & Netflix’s crime drama Giri/Haji and Sky/HBO Max’s upcoming sci-fi series The Lazarus Project. He is currently developing a limited series adaptation of Miloš Forman’s Oscar-winning film, Amadeus, for Sky Atlantic, with U.S buyers circling. On the feature side, Barton wrote the latest Cloverfield installment for Paramount Pictures, with Bad Robot producing, and has The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, in the can for Netflix. He is repped by Range Media Partners, CAA, Independent Talent Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Bay, one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing directors behind such blockbusters as Armageddon, the Bad Boys and Transformers franchises, most recently helmed thriller Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González for Universal Pictures and Endeavor Content. He is repped by Range Media Partners and Sloane, Weber, Offer, Dern.