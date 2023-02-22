Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films Wins Rights To A24 & Ari Aster’s ‘Beau Is Afraid’ In UK & Other Markets: EFM

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven-figure deal finalised over the last week, Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films has beaten out competitors for UK rights to Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, which A24 is releasing in the U.S. on April 21.

Stage 6 also acquired rights from A24 in Middle East, worldwide ships and airlines and pan Asia pay TV.

As we revealed last week, Leonine has picked up German rights. Russia (Volga), Switzerland (Ascot Elite) and Australia (Roadshow) have also been sold.

Ari Aster’s (Midsommar) third feature for A24 stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Armen Nahapetian, Zoe Lister-Jones, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone.

Described as a “bold and depraved film”, the big-budget movie will chart the story of a paranoid man who embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Phoenix will play the man at different stages in his life.

Pic is produced by A24, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen from Square Peg, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment and Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC.

Sony’s Stage 6 Films’ current slate includes A Man Called Otto, which is currently in theaters and stars Tom Hanks and is directed by Marc Forster; the next installment in the Searching franchise, Missing; and Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, which is currently in post-production and stars an ensemble including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Myha’la Herrold.