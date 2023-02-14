Skip to main content
Jimmy Kimmel Puts On Maverick’s Flight Suit In First Oscars Hosting Promo

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t the first choice to host the Oscars. Or the Second. Or the 11th.

So goes the riff on one of the more memorable scenes from Top Gun: Maverick in the first trailer for Kimmel’s upcoming Oscars hosting gig. Oh, and because it’s the Oscars, they were able to actually get Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell to recreate their roles from the film.

At one point, while describing the mission, Parnell says, “ABC has tasked us with finding a host who is unflappable…and unslappable.”

Kimmel retorts, “That’s good, because I can’t get slapped. I cry a lot.”

There’s another beg celeb appearance at the end, but we’ll leave that one a surprise.

Watch below.

Two-time host Kimmel also offered an explanation as to why this obviously buzzy spot didn’t air during Sunday’s national day of television otherwise known as the Super Bowl:

“While we did not have 7 million dollars to air this during the Super Bowl, we bring it to you now at a much more reasonable price, with no distractions. ”

The Oscars air March 12th on ABC.

