Music Doc ‘Jimmie And Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues’ Acquired By Freestyle Digital Media

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has picked up North American rights to the music documentary Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues, on the blues rock guitar legends of the same name, with plans to release it across VOD platforms on March 21st.



Brothers Jimmie and Stevie went from a small, post-war house in Oak Cliff, Texas to selling millions of records and playing alongside the likes of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jackson Browne, Carlos Santana and more. A portion of the Vaughan brothers film written, directed and produced by Kirby Warnock is devoted to Jimmie and Eric Clapton’s first ever on-camera interviews about the night that Stevie died.

Featuring newly revealed photos, home movies, and previously untold stories, Brothers in Blues takes a deep dive into the tragedies and the glory of the Vaughan brothers as told by musicians, bandmates, and friends from the early days. Those joining Jimmie Vaughan for interviews as part of the doc include Clapton, ZZ Tops Billy Gibbons, Browne, the late David Bowie, Nile Rodgers, Mike Buck, Double Trouble, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and actor Stephen Tobolowsky, among others.



“This film is the compilation of what I saw after more than 45 years of watching and writing about the Vaughan brothers,” Warnock told Deadline. “With the full blessing and all-access cooperation from Jimmie Vaughan, I am privileged to share with the world the depths of their life story, and fans will hear tales that have never been made public as told by people who were actually there when it all happened.”

Freestyle Digital Media also this week announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to the doc The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon, which is set for release on VOD on March 17.



Freestyle negotiated the deal to acquire Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues with Brad Brizendine of Conduit Presents and Roger Lindley of the newly-launched distribution finance company, Heartstrings Media Capital. Watch the film’s trailer by clicking above.