Jill Alexander Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Alexander, who featured on HBO’s Silicon Valley for four seasons, has signed with APA.

The agency has signed Alexander, who has been writing for Disney’s Pixar, in all areas.

It comes after APA’s growth with over a dozen new agents following the CAA/ICM merger. Alexander is the latest signing following the likes of Hayden Panettiere, Nathalie Emmanuel, Pam Grier and Regina Hall.

Alexander spent the last two years writing for Pixar and before that created Sunshine Scouts, an apocalyptic comedy series that Shonda Rhimes developed for Netflix. She was also a participant in the WGA Showrunner Training Program.

This came after she starred as Patrice in Mike Judge’s Silicon Valley as well as playing Peggy Olson’s secretary Marsha in the final season of Mad Men.

She has also appeared in series including Modern Family, New Girl and American Housewife.

Alexander continues to be represented by Mainstay Entertainment and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.