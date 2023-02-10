Jewish WWII Ghettos Explored In Arte France Doc Feature

EXCLUSIVE: ARTE France has ordered a feature doc about the role of Jewish ghettos during the Holocaust.

Ghettoes of the Shoah (La Shoah des Ghettos) will run in the cultural network’s prime-time history slot. Pernel Media is attached to make the 90-minute doc with the support of the Foundation for the Memory of the Shoah. Barbara Necek is directing.

More than 1,000 ghettos were established in Central and Eastern Europe by the Nazis at the beginning of the Second World War between 1939 and 1941. Poland alone had more than 300 of them. At least half of Europe’s Jews lived in ghettos during the war and over 800,000 died while living in them.

The doc will put a new historical perspective on the events through access to never-released personal archives, films, letters and photographs.

Pernel is also producing a 60-minute version of the film for the international market.

Ghettos of the Shoah was commissioned by Fabrice Puchault and Anne Grolleron for ARTE France. Executive Producer for Pernel is Fabrice Frank.

“Ghettos were the antechamber of death for the Jews of Eastern Europe. Once the Final Solution became a reality in 1942, the ghettos were gradually liquidated, but some remained until the end of the war as an integral part of the Holocaust,” said Frank. “The film aims to pay tribute to this vanished Jewish world by giving voice to the victims through their testimonies, which show the hope, despair and the spirit of spiritual, religious and even armed resistance of the Jews of the ghettos.”

Paris-based Pernal is behind shows such as The Real War of the Thrones, Ancient Superstructures and 20 Years on Death Row.