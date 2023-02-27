Jesse Garcia To Lead Disney+ Film ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Garcia (Flamin’ Hot) will star opposite Eva Longoria and George Lopez in the Disney+ film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

The project marks his return to the franchise, having previously portrayed the character of Dwayne in the Miguel Arteta film of the same name released in 2014.

Garcia will portray Frank Garcia, a happily married vegan chef, and father of Mia, David, and the titular Alexander. Frank clashes with his family when he refuses to modify his recipes to more traditional Mexican food even if it means missing out on opportunities.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.

Garcia is a rising star with various credits in both film and TV. He will be on-hand at the upcoming SXSW festival on March 11 to premiere his latest film, Flamin’ Hot, about how Frito Lay janitor Ricardo Montañez (Garcia) would go on to climb the ranks and create the spicy Cheeto snack. Up next is the release of the Netflix action-thriller The Mother, starring opposite Jennifer Lopez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, and Omari Hardwick.

Prior credits include The Avengers, Tell It Like a Woman, Ambulance, and the award-winning film Quinceañera for the big screen; The Shield, Snowfall, Narcos: Mexico, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series for TV.

Garcia is repped by Mosaic, APA, and attorney Mark Wetzstein.