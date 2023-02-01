Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Documentary Series Ordered At HBO

HBO has handed a series order to a comedy documentary series about Jerrod Carmichael’s life. Carmichael will executive produce as part of his overall deal with HBO.

Per the network, the series will center on Carmichael’s personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.

Ari Katcher and Eli Despres will also executive produce. Katcher is set to direct the series.

Carmichael inked a two-year overall deal with HBO last year following the success of his latest comedy special, Rothaniel, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. The deal also includes a new comedy special, which will be his fourth at HBO. Previously, he debuted on the network with Love at the Store in 2014 and returned in 2017 with 8. His two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon on the Mount debuted on HBO in 2019.

The comedian has been branching out as a prolific creator and producer with such praised series as The Carmichael Show, which he also headlined, and Ramy. Carmichael is repped by Range Media Partners, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

His new docuseries will be executive produced by Susie Fox for Range Media Partners, as well as Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy. Rothaniel resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming for HBO.