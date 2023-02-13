Jennifer Lopez Catches Ben Affleck Working At Dunkin’ In Super Bowl Commercial

Ben Affleck is all smiles working the drive-thru window at Dunkin’ for a Super Bowl commercial.

The actor stars in the donut shop ad where he is seen interacting with customers ordering donuts and drinks. Affleck is seen manning the window taking orders at the Dunkin’ in Medford, MA. Some customers recognized the Oscar winner who didn’t doubt taking a selfie with him, while others seemingly just wanted their Munchkins order.

By the end of the 30-second ad, his real-life wife Jennifer Lopez rolls through and surprises him at the window.

“What are you doing here?” J.Lo asks Affleck then follows up with, “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Affleck tells the Dunkin’s crew that he now has to go but the “Play” singer asks him to grab her a glazed donut before he leaves.

Check out the commercial in the video posted above.