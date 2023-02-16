Jennifer Abel Named Partner At Jonesworks

Jennifer Abel has been named Partner at Jonesworks, the Emmy award-winning marketing and communications agency founded by Stephanie Jones, which represents an elite roster of talent, brands and corporate clients.

Those clients include Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Tom Brady, Chris Hemsworth, J.Balvin, Venus Williams, Kyle Kuzma, Zac Brown Band, Airbnb Cofounder Joe Gebbia, Jeff Bezos, and brands including Amazon Studios, HYBE, Mattel, Barbie, Ocean Spray, Seven Bucks Productions, Den of Thieves, BRADY, TB12, and others.

Abel was tapped in 2019 to run the Entertainment Division of the Los Angeles office, overseeing a strong growth period, and launching a social media and digital division.

Abel was integral in the campaigns for Netflix film Red Notice, and the WB/DC’s film Black Adam. Both became high water marks for Dwayne Johnson, in streaming and theatrical openings.

“We are thrilled to name Jennifer Abel Partner at Jonesworks,” said Jones. “She has played such an integral role in our agency’s incredible success and growth since joining our team. Jen is a respected leader, a force to be reckoned with, and is one of the most talented publicists I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Abel moved to Jonesworks from Rogers & Cowan PMK, where she was vice president.