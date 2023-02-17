Skip to main content
Marisol Nichols Joins Jenna Ortega In Romantic Drama ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

Marisol Nichols
Marisol Nichols Courtesy of John Russo

EXCLUSIVE: Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) will star alongside Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White and Adam Rodriguez in the romantic drama Winter Spring Summer or Fall, marking the feature directorial debut of Holidate and About Fate scribe Tiffany Paulsen.

The film billed as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower is written by Dan Schoffer, with revisions by Paulsen, and tells the story of teens (Ortega and White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. 

Nichols will play Ortega’s overbearing attorney mother, who is focused on getting her only daughter into Harvard. Rodriguez is playing Ortega’s father, as previously announced. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy, Wall Fly’s Josh Shader and David Wulf are producing the pic, with Ortega serving as exec producer. Paramount Global Content Distribution is the film’s distributor.

Best known for her role as Hermione on The CW’s Riverdale, Nichols has also been seen on Teen Wolf and 24, among many other series. She recently appeared opposite Eugenio Derbez in the Hulu rom-com The Valet and has also appeared in features including Spiral, Big Momma’s House 2, Bowfinger, Can’t Hardly Wait and Scream 2.

Nichols is repped by Lady Moon Entertainment.

