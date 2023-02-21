MSNBC Sets Debut Date For Jen Psaki’s New Show

Jen Psaki’s new show for MSNBC will debut on March 19 at noon ET and will be streamed the next day on Peacock.

The Sunday show has been in the works since Psaki joined the network last year after her stint as White House press secretary.

Psaki also will contribute a regular column for the MSNBC Daily morning newsletter. She also is developing a new original streaming and social media show, with a launch in the spring.

The executive producer of the show is Alex Lupica.

