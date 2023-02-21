Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Roald Dahl’s Books Get Edited For Language Deemed Offensive; Words Like “Fat” & “Crazy” Removed

Got A Tip? Tip Us

MSNBC Sets Debut Date For Jen Psaki’s New Show

MSNBC
NBC News

Jen Psaki’s new show for MSNBC will debut on March 19 at noon ET and will be streamed the next day on Peacock.

The Sunday show has been in the works since Psaki joined the network last year after her stint as White House press secretary.

Psaki also will contribute a regular column for the MSNBC Daily morning newsletter. She also is developing a new original streaming and social media show, with a launch in the spring.

The executive producer of the show is Alex Lupica.

More to come.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad