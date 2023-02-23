Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

101 Studios Makes Overall Deal With Smokehouse TV Partners George Clooney & Grant Heslov

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

101 Studios Makes Overall Deal With Smokehouse TV Partners George Clooney & Grant Heslov
Read the full story

Jean Smart Recovering From “Recent Successful Heart Procedure”; Production On Season 3 Of ‘Hacks’ Paused

Jean Smart
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

UPDATED: Hacks star Jean Smart has taken to social media to reveal she’s recovering from a recent successful heart procedure.

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max/Universal TV hit Hacks, which started in early January, has been paused as Smart is healing. It is expected to resume on or around March 13.

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she wrote on instagram. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

Related Story

20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: 'Hacks' Paul W. Downs Teases The Season 3 Episode That Made Him And Jean Smart Cry & "Bucket List" Guest Stars

Smart did not specify the type of heart procedure she underwent. No additional information has been provided.

Smart stars as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in the critically acclaimed HBO Max comedy series Hacks.

The series, which was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who serve as showrunners, also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks is produced by Universal Television. It is exec produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad