Jean Smart Recovering From “Recent Successful Heart Procedure”; Production On Season 3 Of ‘Hacks’ Paused

UPDATED: Hacks star Jean Smart has taken to social media to reveal she’s recovering from a recent successful heart procedure.

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max/Universal TV hit Hacks, which started in early January, has been paused as Smart is healing. It is expected to resume on or around March 13.

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she wrote on instagram. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

Smart did not specify the type of heart procedure she underwent. No additional information has been provided.

Smart stars as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in the critically acclaimed HBO Max comedy series Hacks.

The series, which was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who serve as showrunners, also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks is produced by Universal Television. It is exec produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.