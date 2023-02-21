Javicia Leslie Joins Kaitlin Olson & Daniel Sunjata In ABC’s ‘HPI’ Remake Pilot From Drew Goddard

EXCLUSIVE: Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) is set as a lead opposite Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in ABC‘s character-based procedural drama pilot based on TF1’s popular detective series HPI (High Intellectual Potential), from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Goddard, the untitled HPI remake centers on Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

Leslie will play Daphne.

In the original French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, the leads were played by Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce the ABC adaptation for Goddard Textiles; Rob Thomas, who serves as showrunner, and Dan Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions; and Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret for Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Olson serves as producer.

Leslie is best known for her titular role as Batwoman in the final two seasons of the CW/DC series, becoming the first bisexual Black actress to portray the character. She returns to the Arrowverse to reprise the role in the final season of The Flash in a multi-episode arc. Her other lead television roles include Ali Finer in CBS’ God Friended Me, as well as roles in MacGyver and BET’s The Family Business. She also played the lead in the 2019 film Always A Bridesmaid, penned by Yvette Nicole Brown. She is currently in pre-production on her latest short film Ascension, which she produces and stars in. Leslie is repped by Stewart Talent and Thirdhill Entertainment.