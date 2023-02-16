Jason Alexander Sets Broadway Directing Debut With ‘The Cottage’ Starring Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy & Lilli Cooper

Jason Alexander will make his Broadway directing debut this summer with Sandy Rustin’s comedy The Cottage. Starring will be Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper.

The Cottage, inspired by the works of Noel Coward and set in the English countryside in 1923, begins previews at the Hayes Theater July 7, with an opening night on July 24. The strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.

Described as a “tale of sex, betrayal and love,” The Cottage unfolds when a woman decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover’s wife. The synopsis continues, “The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous – potentially murderous – romantic comedy.”

Additional casting and creatives are to be announced.

Jason Alexander said, “To be a Broadway director doing a new and delicious comedy with a team and cast I adore is the definition of a dream come true. I am incredibly excited to bring this hysterical play to an audience that is ready to laugh and have a fantastic time.”

“What thrills me about crafting comedy for the stage,” said playwright Rustin, “is the secret magic conjured by playful collaboration – with the director, the actors, the designers, and, of course, ultimately the audience. I couldn’t dream of more perfect partners in magic making than comedy guru, Jason Alexander, this incredible cast, and our unparalleled creative team. We can’t wait to fill the Hayes with laughter at The Cottage this summer.”

Though The Cottage will mark Alexander’s Broadway directing debut, the Seinfeld actor won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, for which he also wrote the libretto. In L.A., he served as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and has directed stage productions including The God of Hell, Broadway Bound, and Sunday in the Park with George, among others.

Will & Grace star McCormack made his Broadway debut as The Music Man in 2001, then co-starred in the Tony-nominated Gore Vidal’s The Best Man in 2012.

Bundy made her stage debut at age nine in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, and played the roles of Tina in Ruthless, Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Glinda in Wicked.

Cooper, currently starring as Doc in Apple TV’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, appeared on Broadway: Chris in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Tootsie, Spring Awakening and Spongebob Squarepants, among others.

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce.