Jansen Panettiere Family Reveals Actor’s Cause Of Death

The family of Jansen Panettiere, including his sister Hayden, have revealed that the 28-year-old actor’s death last week was caused by cardiomegaly, or enlarged heart, coupled with aortic valve complications.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the family said in a statement to ABC News.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” the family said. “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died Feb. 19 in New York. He was an actor who had followed his sister Hayden into show business with appearances on Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead.

Born September 25, 1994, in Palisades, NY, Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens starring a young Shia LaBeouf. Subsequent credits include 2003 appearances on the sitcom Hope & Faith and the drama Third Watch, and the following year he voiced the recurring character Periwinkle on Blue’s Clues.

As a voice actor, his credits include 100 Things To Do Before Middle School, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and The X’s,among others.

Panettiere, also a painter and artist, appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise. In 2019, he co-starred in MTV’s How High 2. Hayden Panettiere is best known for her roles in TV’s Heroes and Nashville, as well as the Scream movie franchise.

In the statement to ABC News, the late actor’s family, including his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden, said, “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”