Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Ariana DeBose’s Rap At The BAFTAs

There’s like. There’s love. And then there’s Jamie Lee Curtis’s review of Ariana DeBose’s rap at the BAFTAs.

As followers of social media now know, DuBose inserted a rap that name-checked some of the BAFTA Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees, to wit: “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius, Jamie Lee, you are all of us.”

The results drew mixed reviews, causing DuBose to briefly pull away from social media before returning and joining in the good-natured ribbing, posting some of her favorite takes on her performance.

Count Curtis as a fan. She reflected on DeBose’s performance during an exclusive Deadline interview at the Producer’s Guild of America awards, giving her enthusiastic take on the talked-about moment.

Watch her interview reaction below.