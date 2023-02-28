Jamie Dornan And Danielle Macdonald Returning For Season 2 Of ‘The Tourist’

Following the critical acclaim of the first season, BBC is moving forward with a second season of The Tourist, with Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald set to return. The six-part thriller commissioned by the BBC in association with Stan and ZDF was created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International. Shooting begins this April.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses,” Dornan said.

Having launched with 12 million viewers and holding the title as the most-watched series on BBC iPlayer in January 2022, the off-beat thriller will continue with the same dark comedy that had viewers hooked from the beginning.

“The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama,” said Jack and Harry Williams.

Dornan will also serve as executive producer.

Deciding that it’s finally time for Elliot to rediscover his roots following the car crash that left him with severe memory loss, the pair find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life. Whilst Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery; forcing them both to confront foes, old and new.

“Series two of The Tourist will surprise and delight viewers in the same way that the first did so successfully. With comedy embedded throughout the dark and thrilling narrative, we’re sure this series will continue to appeal to a wide audience, and are excited to explore that in a different setting,” said Two Brothers’ execs Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker.

A bona fide international hit, sales for the first series spanned five continents, with the show seen in South Korea to Scandinavia. The series was crowned the winner of three Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte Carlo Television Festival including Best Series, the festival’s highest accolade.

“I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next,” said Macdonald.

The Tourist series 2 is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Stan and ZDF, is created and written by Harry and Jack Williams, who alongside Dornan, Walker and Hammond, serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures, and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. Alex Mercer will also produce with Fergus O’Brien directing the opening block International sales will be handled by All3media international.

Prior to the first season of The Tourist, Dornan was coming off some of the best reviews of his career in the Oscar-winning pic Belfast. He can be seen next in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, which premieres later this year on Netflix.

He is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer. Macdonald is repped by CAA and Justice and Ponder.