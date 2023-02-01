James Mangold Circling ‘Swamp Thing’ Film; Bob Dylan Pic Still Focus Following ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequel

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny filmmaker James Mangold is circling to direct Swamp Thing, Deadline has learned. These are very early talks, and nothing is set in stone. The project is so deep development there’s no script, we understand per sources.

We hear that Mangold is a big fan of Swamp Thing, and has been chasing the feature for a while. That said, DC is stoked about Mangold. The filmmaker has an offer.

In unveiling their DC Universe slate Chapter One “Gods and Monsters” on Tuesday, the studio’s co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t make any director announcements. But the day after the news of the DC slate broke, Mangold tweeted out a photo from the Swamp Thing comic book which Gunn then re-tweeted.

Mangold’s next project is Searchlight’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as the young crooner, as Deadline first reported. His Indiana Jones comes out June 30. Hence the Swamp Thing movie would be very far out.

Mangold took the R-rated superhero movie to another level with Logan, the third Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman. Mangold executive produced, co-wrote and directed Logan, which grossed more than $619 million in global box office before Disney took over 20th Century Fox and its portion of the X-Men Marvel universe.

