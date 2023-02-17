James Graham, Michael Sheen & Adam Curtis Combine On Dystopian Drama ‘The Way’ For The BBC

Three of the UK’s most sought-after creatives – James Graham, Michael Sheen and Adam Curtis – are combining on a BBC drama that imagines a civil uprising beginning in a small industrial town.

The Way is being penned by Sherwood creator Graham, directed by Good Omens star Sheen in his TV directorial debut and co-created by the pair with documentary auteur Curtis, whose past credits include The Power Of Nightmares and HyperNormalisation.

The trio’s three-parter will “tap into the social and political chaos of today’s world” via a civil uprising, the BBC said. It follows the Driscolls, an ordinary family caught in a chain of events and power struggles that forces them to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

The Way brings together three juggernauts of the UK TV world. It is the first greenlight for Sheen’s production arm Red Seam, which he runs with Bethan Jones, who is developing and exec producing The Way. The Pact producer Little Door Productions is co-producer.

Sheen said the project has been “thrilling,” while Graham described working with Curtis and Sheen as a “‘pinch-me’ moment.”

Curtis added: “This is a really timely way to examine one of the great puzzles of this moment – why is it so hard to imagine a better, or even just different, kind of future for this country? What is holding us back? I can’t think of two more amazing people to do that with than James and Michael.”

Derek Ritchie is also producer and Rebecca Ferguson is exec-ing The Way for the BBC. ITV Studios is international distributor and additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.