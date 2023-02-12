James Flynn Dies: Co-Producer On ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Was 57

Irish film producer James Flynn has died. He was 57 and his death was reported by the Irish Times, which did not provide details.

Credited on Alan Parker’s Angela’s Ashes, Joel Schumacher’s Veronica Guerin and John Michael McDonagh’s Calvary, Flynn was a part of the reconstituted Irish Film Board.

The news comes as Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, on which Flynn worked as co-producer, has nine Oscar nominations for next month’s Academy Awards.

Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with Flynn on Sweety Barrett more than two decades ago, remembered him for the Irish Times.

“James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers,” he told the news outlet. “He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”

In 1997, Flynn he and wife Juanita Wilson founded Metropolitan Films, which has been involved with more than 80 feature film and TV productions.

In 2010, The Door, a Flynn production, was nominated for an Academy Award. Also that year, The Secret of Kells, on which he was executive producer, was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

More recently, he acted as executive producer on Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel.