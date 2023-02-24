James Corden Goes Primetime With Last ‘Late Late Show’ Special

James Corden is taking one final bow in primetime before he leaves The Late Late Show.

The Brit will be joined by Tom Cruise in a special Lion King sketch during The Last Last Late Late Show primetime special, which will air ahead of his final show.

It comes after Deadline revealed last year that Corden was exiting the late-night game ahead seven years.

The Last Last Late Late Show will air Thursday April 27 at 10pm, ahead of the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:37am.

Cruise, who has appeared on the show a number of times, most recently teaching Corden how to fly a fighter jet, will join the host in a musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

Before switching to a reboot of @midnight, as revealed by Deadline earlier this year, CBS will increase the audience size of The Late Late Show tapings to accommodate fans who want to attend a taping before the show ends.

The show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.