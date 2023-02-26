James Bond Books Edited To Avoid Offense To Modern Audiences – Report

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
James Bond
James Bond (L-R) Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Everett Collection

James Bond has been censored, not stirred.

A report indicates that Ian Fleming’s ribald James Bond books have been rewritten to accommodate 21st century sensitivities, removing a number of racial references ahead of the 70th anniversary this spring, The Sunday Telegraph reported. The books are expected to be republished in April.

Fleming’s thrillers — from Casino Royale to Octopussy — will be rereleased this spring after Ian Fleming Publications, the company that owns the literary rights to Fleming’s work, commissioned a review by “sensitivity readers.”

The news comes amid increased scrutiny in the publishing industry. The Roald Dahl series, including the beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” recently were revealed to have undergone a similar review.

The re-published Bond novels will include a disclaimer: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

