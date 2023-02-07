Gersh Signs Jake Van Wagoner Following Sundance Bow Of His Family Film, ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out’

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed filmmaker Jake Van Wagoner out of Sundance, in a competitive situation.

Van Wagoner is the director and producer of the Amblin-esque family film Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, which world premiered at the Park City festival on January 20 and would ultimately land an extra screening as part of its “Best of Fest” category.

The Kids Section title penned by Austin Everett follows Itsy (Emma Tremblay), who is new in town and feels like her life is over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin (Jacob Buster), who believes his parents (Will Forte and Elizabeth Mitchell) were abducted by aliens. When the aspiring journalist decides to write an exposé on Calvin, she winds up discovering things she never could have imagined.

Van Wagoner currently serves as showrunner for Studio C, a sketch comedy series for BYUtv. He previously wrote, directed, produced and starred in the indie comedy My Brother the Time Traveler, also serving as a staff writer and comedy producer for truTV’s Impractical Jokers, and is otherwise known for his directing in the commercial space.

Van Wagoner continues to be represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.