Jake Lacy & Alison Brie Join Peacock Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) and Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know, GLOW) are set as leads opposite Annette Bening and Sam Neill in Peacock’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, based on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

From writer-showrunner Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they finally have sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Lacy will play Troy Delaney, the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.

RELATED: 2022-23 Peacock Series & Pilot Orders

Brie will portray Amy Delaney, the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess.

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

Marnich and Moriarty executive produce with David Heyman, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributing. The series will film in Australia.

Lacy received a supporting actor Emmy nomination for his role as Shane on HBO’s The White Lotus. He most recently was seen starring in Peacock’s true-crime limited series A Friend of the Family and next stars opposite Kiefer Sutherland in Showtime’s The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. Lacy is repped by UTA and Beth Rosner Management.

Known for her starring role in Netflix’s GLOW, Brie is currently starring in Dave Franco’s Somebody That I Used to Know which she co-wrote, and executive produced with Franco. Her other recent credits include starring in Spin Me Round which she co-wrote and produced; Horse Girl which she co-wrote and produced; The Rental and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. Brie is repped by Rise Management, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.