Jackie Earle Haley & ‘The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand Set For Crime Thriller ‘Tuesday’s Flu’ Directed By Daniel Roebuck

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children) and longtime The Walking Dead cast member Ross Marquand have signed on to star alongside Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie’s The Munsters) in the crime thriller Tuesday’s Flu, which Roebuck is directing from a script by brothers Stephen and Brian Parri.

‘Tuesday’s Flu’ is the term that bookies use when gamblers conveniently disappear after the weekend’s losses. The film heading into production next month on the East Coast tells the story of Jason McCutchen (Marquand), a compulsive gambler who finds himself heavily in debt to an unsympathetic bookie. Lester Smalls (Haley) offers him a way out — one last shot — with the downside being that Jason could lose his son in the gamble. Drewlin Productions is producing in association with CMN, LLC and Magic Bean Entertainment.

Haley landed his Oscar nom for his supporting turn in Tár helmer Todd Field’s 2006 romantic drama Little Children, and is otherwise best known for turns as Freddy Krueger in 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and as Rorschach in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen. The actor stars alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the recently released crime thriller Devil’s Peak and also recently lent his voice to the Netflix animated feature, My Father’s Dragon. Other notable credits include the films Alita: Battle Angel, London Has Fallen, Lincoln, Dark Shadows and Shutter Island, as well as such series as The First Lady, The Tick and Preacher. Haley will also soon be seen in the Netflix action-thriller The Union (w/t) — formerly titled Our Man from Jersey — as well as the action-comedy The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage.

Marquand is best known for his performance as walker apocalypse survivor Aaron across seven seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead. He’s also lent his voice to series like Invincible, Beavis and Butt-Head, Robot Chicken, American Dad! and Family Guy, to name a few. He’s also been seen in the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame, among other big-screen titles.

Roebuck recently appeared in Rob Zombie’s feature take on The Munsters and has also been seen in films including John Dies at the End, 2007’s Halloween and 2009’s Halloween II, Red Riding Hood and The Devil’s Rejects, among numerous others. He’s better known for his work on the TV side, having appeared on such notable series as The Man in the High Castle and Lost, and previously co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2017 dramedy, Getting Grace.

Haley, Marquand and Roebuck are all repped by Leslie Allan-Rice Management. Haley is also with Gersh and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Marquand with UTA and Myman Greenspan Fox; and Roebuck with TalentWorks.