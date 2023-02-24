ITV Studios Hires Disney’s Cristina Brun For EMEA Sales Role Ahead Of London TV Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island distributor ITV Studios has hired a Disney sales exec on the eve of the London TV Screenings.

Cristina Brun has been named VP of Sales for France, Italy and Iberia with the ITV Studios Global Distribution team.

She’ll report to David Wilcox, SVP EMEA, who in turn reports to Gisela Aimus-Minnbergh, EVP, EMEA. Brun will mainly focus on France and have two manager-level execs report into her. Her new role is a new one, we hear.

Brun previously spent 12 years in Disney’s international distribution team, rising to Sales Director for the UK, Ireland and Nordics. She also spent 12 years at Paramount Global predecessor Viacom in various sales roles, including Head of Sales, EMEA.

For ITV Studios, the hire comes ahead of its Festival-branded events next week during the London TV Screenings. The company is splitting its Wednesday event in the UK capital into formats, non-scripted and drama sections.

It also follows Ruth Berry’s promotion to Managing Director of Global Distribution. Previously overseeing drama and catalog sales, the change added formats to her duties. Arjen Pomper exited in the restructure.

ITV Studios priorities for the Screenings include Prime Video UK’s Fifteen-Love, which is from writer Hania Elkington and Line of Duty producer World Productions. It’s billed as “an enthralling exploration of the dangerous lines where personal and professional relationships collide, set amid the glamorous cut-and-thrust world of elite tennis.”

On the unscripted front is Project Icon, a six-part music competition series from MultiStory Media and ITV America in which Jason Derulo and Becky Hill mentor aspiring musicians to see if they can transform from bedroom singer to star in a matter of weeks.