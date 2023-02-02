Magnify Media Sales Chief To Exit As ITV Studios Takes Over Catalog

EXCLUSIVE: Magnify Media sales boss Anthony Appell is leaving the Handmade: Good with Wood distributor, with others changing roles as ITV Studios takes over the company’s catalog.

Appell, who is Head of Sales and Co-Productions for the Plimsoll Productions-owned outfit, announced he is to exit his role on March 31 and Acquisitions and Operations Manager Emma Gosling has already departed, joining Belgian distributor Primitives this week. As of last year, ITV Studios owns factual powerhouse Plimsoll, which has owned Magnify since 2020.

Deadline understands six full-time Magnify staff have been in consultation talks with ITV Studio’s sales arm. CEO Andrea Jackson has been appointed Creative Director of Factual Entertainment at Plimsoll Productions and at least one other exec is having advanced discussions over a new post within ITV. Most of the others have roles lined up, we understand, and several will remain in post during a transition period.

When Jackson’s new role was announced last month, ITV Studios said it was integrating the Magnify catalog into its own library.

Magnify’s titles includes Channel 4 woodworker competition series Handmade: Good with Wood and BBC Two shows My Unique B&B and Marcus Wareing’s Tales From a Kitchen Garden, plus scripted shows Norwegian-ish, Heartbeats and Eve.

“All Magnify staff have been supported through the formal consultation process and are continuing to be during the transition, working in their current positions until later this year,” an ITV Studios spokeswoman told Deadline. “All have been given access to the vacancies within ITV and some have applied to ITV Studios, whilst others have decided to pursue opportunities outside the business.”

Sales boss Appell confirmed his departure in a social media post. “I’ve helped build significant pre-sales and volume deals in pan and English-speaking markets including UK and Ireland, Australia and North America across all genres and it’s been an amazing journey re-connecting with all my clients and leading the sales team here at Magnify.

“It will be my last day on March 31st and [I will be] looking into finding new adventures after that. Thanks again to Andrea and all my wonderful colleagues and clients out there.”

ITV bought a majority stake in Plimsoll, the Bristol-based factual giant, for £103.5M ($127.3M) last year. Plimsoll had acquired Magnify in September 2020.