‘It’s A Sin’ EP Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Behind Latest ITV/BritBox International Drama ‘After The Flood’

It’s a Sin exec Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions is producing a six-part thriller about the aftermath of a flood for ITV and BritBox International.

After the Flood comes from BAFTA-nominated writer-actor Mick Ford and stars Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) as PC Joanna Marshall. Following a devastating flood, she finds an unidentified man dead in a lift in an underground car park and, while police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, she becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.

After the Flood also stars Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) as property developer Jack Radcliffe and Lorraine Ashbourne (I Hate Suzie) as Marshall’s mum Molly. Nicholas Greaves and Matt Stokoe also feature. The series will air on ITV 1 and ITVX in the UK and on BritBox in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa and across Nordic markets.

Shindler’s ITV Studios-backed Quay Street was launched in 2021 and most recently made Nolly for ITV, the Helena Bonham Carter starring biopic series that reunited Shindler with It’s a Sin creator Russell T. Davies. The outfit is also in production with Significant Other, also for ITV.

EPs for After the Flood are Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street, Huw Kennair-Jones for ITV and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Ford is the creator, writer and executive producer. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios.

“When Mick Ford brought the kernel of the idea of After the Flood to us, we were immediately drawn in,” said Shindler and Fee. “Not just by the catastrophic repercussions of a deadly environmental disaster in a town that could very well be our own, but also the intricacies and deception at the heart of the characters’ stories.”