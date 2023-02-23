Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘TCM Underground’ Label Fading Out For Good, Two Months After Related Staff Cutback – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In L.A. Rape Trial; Will Spend Rest Of Life In Prison
Read the full story

‘IT’ Prequel Series ‘Welcome To Derry’ Set At HBO Max

IT
IT Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

HBO Max is expanding the world of Stephen King‘s IT with the drama series Welcome To Derry (wt) from Warner Bros. Television and developed for TV by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (IT, IT Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two, Wonder Woman).

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, Welcome To Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands on the story established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” said King. “Red balloons all around!”

Related Story

Sam Smith To Appear In 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Jason Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” said Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti in a joint statement. “IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

Fuchs added, “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true— or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Fuchs is represented by WME, Brookside Artists Management, Pangea, and Bloom, Hergott. Kane is represented by Kaplan Perrone Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad