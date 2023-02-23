‘IT’ Prequel Series ‘Welcome To Derry’ Set At HBO Max

HBO Max is expanding the world of Stephen King‘s IT with the drama series Welcome To Derry (wt) from Warner Bros. Television and developed for TV by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (IT, IT Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two, Wonder Woman).

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, Welcome To Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands on the story established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” said King. “Red balloons all around!”

Jason Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” said Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti in a joint statement. “IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

Fuchs added, “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true— or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Fuchs is represented by WME, Brookside Artists Management, Pangea, and Bloom, Hergott. Kane is represented by Kaplan Perrone Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.