Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

'All Quiet On The Western Front's Edward Berger Launches Production Outfit & Partners With Fremantle

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic.

The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song.

Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for the lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals.

Her Grammy wins included Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female and Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special, both for “What A Feeling.”

