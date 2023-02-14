Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ESPN & Disney Channel Team Up With NHL For ‘Big City Greens Classic’ Animated Special

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Searchlight Muscling Deal For Sundance Hit 'Magazine Dreams' Starring Jonathan Majors
Read the full story

Investigation Discovery Inks Development Deal With Elizabeth Chambers To Host & EP Series About Toxic Relationships

Elizabeth Chambers Lisa Reid

TV host and journalist Elizabeth Chambers is set to headline a series about toxic and traumatic relationships for Investigation Discovery as part of a development deal with the network.

Hosted and executive produced by Chambers, the ex-wife of Armie Hammer, the series will explore the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships by investigating and shedding light on long-held secrets, generational trauma and deep-rooted psychological issues through interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors. The yet-untitled series “aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives,” according to the network.

Related Story

'In Pursuit With John Walsh' Renewed For Season 4 As Investigation Discovery Sets Companion Specials

“We’re big admirers of Elizabeth and know that this new series will resonate with our passionate true crime audience,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. “Elizabeth brings a unique empathy to help elevate victim’s voices which perfectly aligns with ID’s mission to use its platform to share powerful stories of hope, resilience and survival.”

House of Hammer, a docuseries that dug into abuse allegations against Hammer, previously aired on Discovery+, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service. Chambers did not appear in the docuseries.

This past October, ID launched its inaugural No Excuse for Abuse campaign to bring awareness to, domestic violence. Through its partnerships with One Love Foundation and No More, ID presented on-air resources, PSAs and to help viewers in identifying the various forms of domestic violence.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad