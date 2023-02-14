Investigation Discovery Inks Development Deal With Elizabeth Chambers To Host & EP Series About Toxic Relationships

TV host and journalist Elizabeth Chambers is set to headline a series about toxic and traumatic relationships for Investigation Discovery as part of a development deal with the network.

Hosted and executive produced by Chambers, the ex-wife of Armie Hammer, the series will explore the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships by investigating and shedding light on long-held secrets, generational trauma and deep-rooted psychological issues through interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors. The yet-untitled series “aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives,” according to the network.

“We’re big admirers of Elizabeth and know that this new series will resonate with our passionate true crime audience,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. “Elizabeth brings a unique empathy to help elevate victim’s voices which perfectly aligns with ID’s mission to use its platform to share powerful stories of hope, resilience and survival.”

House of Hammer, a docuseries that dug into abuse allegations against Hammer, previously aired on Discovery+, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service. Chambers did not appear in the docuseries.

This past October, ID launched its inaugural No Excuse for Abuse campaign to bring awareness to, domestic violence. Through its partnerships with One Love Foundation and No More, ID presented on-air resources, PSAs and to help viewers in identifying the various forms of domestic violence.