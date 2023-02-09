Hulu To Stream British Comedy Horror Series ‘Wreck’ 

Hulu has bought U.S. rights to British comedy horror Wreck.

The six-part series comes from Euston Films (Dublin Murders) and emerging British writer Ryan J. Brown. It launch on Hulu on March 1 following a deal with distributor Fremantle.

Wreck is billed as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship.”

It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie, as he infiltrates a 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked on the same ship but vanished mid-charter. An overworked and underpaid crew live lives of partying and excess and they remain oblivious to bloodthirsty murders taking place on board.

Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood) stars alongside Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars), Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses), Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You), Jodie Tyack (The Window), Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Ramanique Ahluwalia and Alice Nokes.

Hulu negotiated the deal with Fremantle US SVP of Distribution Shirley Bowers. The agreement follows on from others with the likes of Amazon Freevee in Germany and Austria, ABC (Australia) and AMC Networks International (Latin America). The show launched at Fright Fest in August last year before launching on youth-skewed channel BBC Three in October. A second season has been lined up.

Euston Films, part of Fremantle, produced the series with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Noemi Spanos was exec producer for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin was the same for the BBC. Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) directed and executive produced all six episodes.