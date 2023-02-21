Hulu Buys BBC Comedy-Thriller ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has acquired Daisy May Cooper’s hit BBC comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?

The streamer has taken U.S. rights to all six episodes of the genre-bending comedy, which was written by the This Country creator and Selin Hizli (Mum), and exec produced by Jack Thorne. Show will debut as a Hulu original on April 11. BBC Studios struck the deal, having shopped the show at Mipcom Cannes.

Am I Being Unreasonable?, which has been recommissioned for a second season, aired to critical acclaim on the BBC last September and is considered a frontrunner for the upcoming UK TV awards season.

The six-parter from Boffola Pictures and Happy Valley producer Lookout Point follows Nic (Cooper), a mother grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House), keeps her going. But when Jen (Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her secret starts to bubble up. The show also stars Jessica Hynes (There She Goes), Dustin Demri-Burns (Cardinal Burns, The Great), Amanda Wilkin (The Split), David Fynn (Game of Thrones), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life), Ruben Catt (Ted’s Top Ten), and Karla Crome (Under the Dome).

Speaking to Deadline just prior to its BBC launch, Cooper, whose breakout This Country made her a household UK name and was remade by Fox in the U.S., said she challenged herself on Am I Being Unreasonable? by taking a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque approach to scene improvisation.

Former BBC Comedy Controller Shane Allen, who runs Boffola Pictures, has called her “one of the most tantalizing and visionary comedic voices of her generation.”

The comedy is the latest UK show picked up by Hulu. The streamer also counts This Way Up and My Mad Fat Diary within its current catalog, while, conversely, the BBC has bought a number of Hulu shows over the past few years.

Am I Being Unreasonable? was commissioned by Kate Phillips, former Acting Director of BBC Comedy. The producer is Pippa Brown (The Other One, Psychobitches), director is Jonny Campbell (Phoenix Nights, Eric & Ernie) and EPs are Allen, Campbell, Cooper, Kate Daughton, Hizli and Thorne. Tanya Qureshi, Head of BBC Comedy, is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.