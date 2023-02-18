Skip to main content
Hugh Jackman Predicts “Australia Will Ditch British Monarchy And Become A Republic – Inevitable”

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Hugh Jackman predicts his home country Australia will break with the British Royal Family and become a Republic. 

The X Men star told the BBC this weekend such a move would be “inevitable” and a “natural part of evolution.”

Jackman’s parents are both British by birth, and he told the BBC he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer. 

“We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.”

And he said that he had “no ill will” to any members of the British Royal Family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles. 

“I see and feel a real genuine desire to be of service to the public,” he said of them. 

