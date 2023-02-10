Hugh Hudson Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Chariots Of Fire’ Director Was 86

Hugh Hudson, whose first feature directing effort Chariots of Fire won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, has died, according to a statement from his family obtained by the BBC. He was 86.

Hudson began his career making documentaries and television commercials, which he continued to do even after his big-screen breakthrough with Chariots of Fire. He worked alongside Alan Parker, Ridley Scott and Tony Scott for Ridley Scott Associates (RSA). His first filmmaking job was as a second-unit director on Parker’s Midnight Express.

Vincent Canby wrote of Hudson’s Oscar-winning debut in 1981: “It’s to the credit of both Mr. Hudson and Mr. Welland [Colin Welland wrote the screenplay] that Chariots of Fire is simultaneously romantic and commonsensical, lyrical and comic. … It’s an exceptional film, about some exceptional people.”

Also deserving credit for the film’s lyricism was the late composer Vangelis, whom Puttnam had worked with on Midnight Express and who won an Oscar for his now-classic score for the film.

Chariots of Fire was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Director for Hudson, and took home four. Those included the aforementioned Best Picture and Original Score as well as Best Original Screenplay for Welland and Best Costume Design for Milena Canonero.

Hudson’s other work included Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes in 1984 which received four Oscar nominations; Revolution, starring Al Pacino; and Lost Angels, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival.

His I Dreamed of Africa starring Kim Basinger in 2000 was named the closing film of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hudson won Grand Prix Cannes Lions awards in 1972 Levi’s “Walking Behinds” spot and in 1978 for his Coty L’Aimant “French Lesson” work. In 2003, he was honored with a special award on the 50th Anniversary of the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival.

The director’s family issued the following statement on his passing: “Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father, died at Charing Cross hospital on 10 February after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue.”