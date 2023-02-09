House Of 1212 Talent Agency Launches To Impact Positive Change

Four partners today announced formation of The House of 1212, a full-service talent agency representing creators, thought-leaders and innovators that are impacting positive change.

Rula Zaabri (founder & CEO), Brittany Louks (cofounder & president), Blaire Zierke (cofounder & head of operations), and Jay Shetty (cofounder & partner) are behind the firm. It will handle talent representation, brand partnerships, and brand expansion for a roster of artists, musicians, athletes, models, actors, and podcasters.

“House of 1212 is built on the foundation of purpose,” said a joint statement from the founders. “Here we have created a home for clients who want to amplify their voices and unleash their inner greatness so they can make a positive impact on the world. As a team, we are fueled by establishing purpose-driven partnerships, conceptualizing unique concepts for our talent, and the desire to change the industry.”

Shetty will remain repped by WME utilizing House of 1212 to complement their services with more curated opportunities of a bespoke agency. Shetty’s 2nd book – 8 Rules of Love – How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, was released last week by Simon and Schuster.

House of 1212 will provide a home for talent who want to amplify their voice to make a difference in the world. Derived from numerology ‘1212’, (also known as an angel number), is a powerful number that symbolizes abundance, organization, and harmony, with prosperity, growth and enlightenment centered at its core.

Cofounder & CEO Zaabri brings six years’ experience in building startups and focusing on strategic partnerships to accelerate scale and growth. Prior, she was the chief of staff to Jay Shetty – overseeing strategic business initiatives and managing his day-to-day operations.



Cofounder & president Louks’ focus will be creative strategy, business development, and talent relations. Previously, Louks spent the last five years at Alo Yoga forging intentional brand partnerships within the wellness community and adjacent industries, including beauty, entertainment, fashion, hospitality, and food & beverage.

Zierke’s experience ranges from technology startups to design firms, with a focus on inclusion strategy and implementation, and communications.

Shetty is a New Times author, storyteller, life coach, podcast host and former monk, dedicated to helping people find their purpose. His mission: to serve humanity and make a difference in the world. His inaugural world tour – “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” begins with its North American leg on February 21 in Philadelphia, followed by international dates in April and May.

House of 1212 works with Amazon, Audible, Meta, Apple, Google, Spotify, Alo Yoga, Calm, BMW, Microsoft, Zoom, American Express, Skims, LinkedIn, Marriott, WholeFoods, Nike, Reebok, BetterHelp, Tonal, and Land Rover, among others.