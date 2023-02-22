‘Host’ Director Rob Savage Boards Supernatural Horror TV Series ‘The Last Days Of Jack Sparks’ For Vertigo Films

Vertigo Films is lining up a new horror TV series dubbed The Last Days of Jack Sparks, based on Jason Arnopp’s genre-bending novel of the same name. Screenwriter Gaby Hull (Two Weeks to Live, We Hunt Together) is adapting the book and UK horror master Rob Savage (Host, Dashcam) is set to direct.

The project sees Savage reunite with Vertigo Films, the company that discovered him at the age of 17 and distributed his first movie Strings. Savage also directed three episodes of historical fantasy Britannia. The director saw success with Zoom-séance hit Host, found footage thriller Dashcam and is currently on post on Stephen King’s The Boogeyman for 20th Century Studios.

The Last Days of Jack Sparks follows a pop culture journalist and supernatural sceptic who is making a documentary about the occult. No stranger to controversy, Sparks laughs in the face of the devil by mocking an exorcism he witnesses, putting in motion a series of terrifying, tragic and mysterious events.

Vertigo Films’ co-founder James Richardson is exec producing and head of development Nathalie Peter-Contesse is overseeing development.

“Bringing diabolically wonderful books like Jason’s to the screen is a rare treat. The disturbing, hilarious and terrifying story of Jack Sparks is such a unique take on the genre, one that will give audiences a new reason to fear the dark,” said Savage. “Gaby’s uniquely brilliant writing and razor wit make him the perfect collaborator to bring this new nightmare to life and I’m delighted to be working with the batshit Vertigo Films again on this batshit horror odyssey.”

“Deep down in the devil’s workshop, the Dream Team bell is tolling loud and clear,” added Arnopp. “I know that Jack Sparks himself would raise several glasses to these creative hellions and loudly declare that they will do his gruesome and tragic story proud.”

Hull added: “Jason Arnopp’s novel is a contemporary horror masterpiece – as devilishly funny as it is terrifying. With Rob Savage at the helm and the Vertigo team producing, I’m incredibly excited to help introduce viewers to the hellish thrill ride that is Jack Sparks.”

Richardson added: “Vertigo have been working with Rob since he was 17 – he was born to make horror! We warmed up making Britannia together and are now going full unhinged horror with Jack Sparks. With Rob’s unique storytelling, Gaby’s wonderful script and Jason’s extraordinary novel, we’ve got a horror dream team to make a truly terrifying TV series. British horror can step into the TV spotlight once again.”